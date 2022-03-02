Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Gilbert, Donald

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GILBERT, Donald Luxon

Donald Luxon Gilbert died February 14 at the age of 93 after a brief illness. Never without his keen intelligence and wit, Don was surrounded during his last days by his loving family including his wife of 69 years, Barbara, his son, his daughter, daughter-in-law, and six grandsons, dispensing advice and humor to all.

Don was born in Oberlin, Ohio to Harriet Reynolds Gilbert and Clyde Emor Gilbert. He graduated from Oberlin College in 1951. Don and Barbara raised their three children in Oberlin, relocating to Stone Mountain, Georgia 8 years ago.

Don was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Robert Allen Gilbert and Clyde Richard Gilbert, and his son, Laurence R. Gilbert.

In addition to his wife, Barbara McCullough Gilbert, Don is survived by his son, John Luxon Gilbert (Mary Visscher), his daughter, Chrissa Clark (Anthony D'Angelo), his six grandsons, Seth (Kathy), Jay (Ali), Christopher, Thomas (Katie), Jackson, and Joe, three great-grandchildren, Sam, Katie, and Collins, sister-in-law, Norma Beese Gilbert, and niece, Patti Gilbert Clough.

Don leaves a legacy to family and friends of love, intelligence, curiosity, and humor.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor Don, please make a donation to any charity of one's choosing.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Connally, James
2h ago
Ellison, Elmer
2h ago
Austell, Paul
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top