GILBERT, Donald Luxon



Donald Luxon Gilbert died February 14 at the age of 93 after a brief illness. Never without his keen intelligence and wit, Don was surrounded during his last days by his loving family including his wife of 69 years, Barbara, his son, his daughter, daughter-in-law, and six grandsons, dispensing advice and humor to all.



Don was born in Oberlin, Ohio to Harriet Reynolds Gilbert and Clyde Emor Gilbert. He graduated from Oberlin College in 1951. Don and Barbara raised their three children in Oberlin, relocating to Stone Mountain, Georgia 8 years ago.



Don was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Robert Allen Gilbert and Clyde Richard Gilbert, and his son, Laurence R. Gilbert.



In addition to his wife, Barbara McCullough Gilbert, Don is survived by his son, John Luxon Gilbert (Mary Visscher), his daughter, Chrissa Clark (Anthony D'Angelo), his six grandsons, Seth (Kathy), Jay (Ali), Christopher, Thomas (Katie), Jackson, and Joe, three great-grandchildren, Sam, Katie, and Collins, sister-in-law, Norma Beese Gilbert, and niece, Patti Gilbert Clough.



Don leaves a legacy to family and friends of love, intelligence, curiosity, and humor.



In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor Don, please make a donation to any charity of one's choosing.



