GEORGE, Arnisa Lola



Arnisa Lola George, 49, of Fayetteville, Georgia passed away Thursday, March 17 after a brave battle with cancer. She is survived by several siblings, her father, mother, Pauline George, her daughter, Arnisa L. Sanders, grandson Isaiah Duckworth and a host of other family and friends who loved her dearly.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Lola George, Uncles Alfonso, Paul, Kenneth, and Alfred and Aunt Linda.



Growing up, she deeply enjoyed spending time with her grandparents Paul and Lola and her Uncle Paul. Arnisa attended Berry College where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. In addition to excelling academically at Berry and being involved in multiple campus organizations, she also served as a Bonner Scholar, where she engaged in community outreach and giving back to the community.



Following graduation, she began an extensive and highly successful career in Supply Chain Logistics working in key positions at multiple Fortune 500 and global companies including Levi's and The Clorox Company.



Arnisa was known for her vivacious and bright personality, her friendliness, intelligence, wonderful sense of humor, and tenacious work ethic. She loved travel, dancing, and sharing adventures with friends and family. She also harbored a deep affinity for cooking and creating new recipes, many sourced from her small garden. She will be deeply missed and cherished.



The Memorial Service will take place Tuesday, March 22 at 1 PM at Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home, 1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive, East Point, GA 30344.

