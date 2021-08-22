GEESLIN, George M.



Died July 10, in Atlanta after a three-year stoic stand against brain cancer. Born in 1950 in Jacksonville, Florida to Dr. Amelia Sheftall Geeslin and Dr. Lawrence Geeslin, he attended The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey where he served as student President of the School in 1968. He went to the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (A.B. American History and Art History), University of Maryland (M.A. American History) and Emory University (J.D.). After graduating from Chapel Hill, he lived in Paris for a year where he studied French and restricted himself to one daily croissant and espresso so that he could afford nightly concert tickets. He practiced primarily bankruptcy law in Atlanta for over 30 years and received awards from the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation for commitment to the legal needs of the poor and the Guardian ad Litem program. Active as a director and officer of the Bankruptcy Section of the Atlanta Bar Association, George acted as an Arbitrator of the Fulton County Superior Court, Civil Arbitration Program. One of his more intriguing legal efforts focused on drafting the Bulgarian Bankruptcy Law for the Central and East European Law Initiative/American Bar Association. He also served as an Assistant Fulton County attorney to the Atlanta Parks and Recreation Department as well as the Chairman of two committees of the Fulton County Arts Council in the 90s. His favorite things in life were coaching his son in soccer and baseball and watching him compete in golf and soccer in college, reveling in a Wagnerian epic or Verdi opera, belting out "You'll Never Walk Alone" for Liverpool Football Club at Anfield, preaching the significance of Western art between the World Wars, and exploring art from Indigenous Haida works in Vancouver to the 5,200 year old Irish tomb in Newgrange to Giotto frescos in the Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi. George loved discussing (occasionally ranting) about politics and philosophy, absorbing interpretations of American and Russian history, and immersing himself in music from 18th century masters to contemporary works with a particular love for R&B, 60s soul and back seat-conducting of Mahler. He had a propensity to enlighten and mentor those close to him, and while driving his son to and from Hamilton College in upstate New York, he utilized the 20-hour road trips to curate and deliver a four-year Civil and Revolutionary War educational series for his son culminating in a final stop in 2016 at Appomattox. His last trip abroad followed World War battlefields: Ypres, the Somme, Normandy, Bastogne ending with the utter devastation of Verdun. He was fun, he was kind, he was steady, and he was wise. He is survived by his son, Bayard Drexel Geeslin, wife, Barbara Kane Mills, and brother, Lawrence S. Geeslin. A memorial service (please mask) will be held at Glenn Memorial UMC in Decatur, Georgia at 2:30 PM on September 15th. Parking is at Glenn Memorial Youth/Activities Building, 1669 North Decatur Road. If you wish, consider donating to Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (atlantacasa.org) or Faith in Public Life (faithinpubliclife.org or P.O. Box #33668, Washington, DC 20033.)



