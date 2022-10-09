GARRIZ, Lino



Lino Garriz, 83, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on September 23, 2022 after a long, valiant battle with throat cancer at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital with his devoted wife, Linda, at his side.



Lino was born on January 14, 1939, at the Long Beach Naval Hospital in Long Beach, California. He was predeceased by his mother, Genevieve Carozza (née Hosch); father, Lino Perez Garriz Jr.; and stepfather, Edward Carozza. He is survived by his wife, Linda Howe Garriz; sister, Mary DeLange of Green Valley, Arizona; sister, Barbara Garriz of Miami, Florida; daughters, Cara and Michaela Carozza; son-in-law, Richard Tripps; and grandsons, Richard Tripps, Andrew Tripps and Spencer Swartz of Carmel Valley, California; grandson, Matthew Galley of Morgan Hill, California; granddaughter, Caroline Swartz of San Diego, California; granddaughter, Sarah Galley of Portland, Oregon; nephew, Ryan DeLange of Tawain; and niece, Alysson DeLange of Fort Collins, Colorado.



After Lino graduated from Oak Harbor High School on Whidbey Island, Washington, Lino studied at the University of Washington and earned his B.S. in Economics. Throughout his life, he owned French restaurants specializing in Brittany Crepes, first in Seattle, then in Carmel, Capitola, San Juan Bautista, and Laguna Hills, California. He relocated to Atlanta with his wife, Linda in 2013.



Lino is remembered every day by his friends and family. He had an enthusiasm and inner joy that lit up any room. He was a chef, artist, musician and wordsmith. He was an inspiration, a mentor, and a loyal friend to all who knew him.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in his honor to Atlantic Essential Development, Inc., a non-profit that is building water wells in Africa, a cause that Lino felt strongly about. The family is building a well there in Lino's honor. In lieu of flowers, please donate to https:/aedvlp.com/lino to help build Lino's well to continue his legacy of service to others.



There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony held at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, Georgia on October 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM to celebrate his amazing life. This celebration of his life will be available via Facebook Livestream for those unable to attend in person via https://dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/roswell-ga/lino-garriz-10943959.

