GARNER, Gloria



Gloria Elizabeth Garner, age 90, of Stone Mountain passed away on December 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Garner, Brother Bennie Mitchell, Parents Sam and Nell Mitchell.



She is survived by son, Chris Garner and fiancé, Angela Prier; sister, Janet Corn; several nieces and nephews and many cousins; special caregivers, Charlotte Collier and Sabrina Ford. A special note of appreciation to Vickie Roberts who was always there, who was more like a daughter than a niece.



A funeral service will be held Friday, December 23, 2022 at 1 PM at the Wages and Sons Funeral Home Stone Mountain Chapel with Paul Pittard Officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Cemetery in Stone Mountain. The family will receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM on Friday at Wages and Sons Funeral Home.



