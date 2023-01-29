GARDNER, Maxine "Micki"



Maxine "Micki" Gardner, age 81, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2022. She graduated from Miami Beach High and the University of Florida. She was a teacher for over 40 years in Dekalb and Fulton counties and the Davis Academy. Micki had a passion for teaching, cruising the world, reading, Zumba, and her Jeep. She never met a stranger and brought so much joy, laughter, and love to any gathering or classroom. But, she loved nothing more than her family. She leaves her husband of 57 years, Alan Gardner; and her brother, Steve Greenberg. She also leaves her children, Rick Gardner, of blessed memory, and Jody Shutzberg (Larry); along with five beautiful grandchildren, Jake and Lexi Gardner, Abby, Jessie, and Becca Shutzberg.

