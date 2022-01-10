Galloway, Caroline

GALLOWAY (VERDERY), Caroline



Caroline Verdery Galloway, 94, passed away peacefully after a very full life on January 2, 2022. She is survived by children Kathy (Dr. Clinton) Meyer, Cindy (David) Goldin, and Woody (Leslie) Galloway, as well as her beloved sister-in-law Eleanor Verdery. She loved and nurtured her grandchildren: Christine (Matt) Maynard, Dr. David (Elise) Meyer, and Katherine Meyer(fiancé Bobby Sciscento); Will (Dr. Caroline) Goldin and Michael (Kristen) Goldin; Morgan (Hunter) Lloyd, Rachel (Matt) Sullivan, Austin (Molly) Galloway, and Grace Galloway. She also is survived by eight precious great-grandchildren. Caroline and her beloved husband of 59 years, the late Dr. William Henry (Bill) Galloway, exemplified a Christian marriage of character, faith, and love for all who knew them. Caroline had three older brothers Holcombe Mathurine Verdery, Winslow Hamilton Verdery, and Eugene Augustus Verdery who preceded her in death.



Caroline was born May 8, 1927 to Katherine Louise (Hamilton) Verdery and Holcombe Mathurine Verdery of Harlem, Georgia. She graduated from Bessie Tift College then earned her Master's Degree in Christian Education from Southern Seminary. She was on staff with the School of Nursing at Baptist Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama before moving to Atlanta and marrying in 1954. Constantly and consistently teaching and leading by example, Caroline put a high level of importance on education in many areas, but her faith and love of God were above all else. As a founding member of Wieuca Road Baptist Church, she was a leader in the Womens Missionary Union, a Sunday School teacher for adult women and college students, and a teacher of English as a Second Language. She joined her husband Bill on medical mission trips as well as on Friendship Force trips. Caroline was a dedicated student of the Bible and Christian theology, a lifelong teacher, and a prayer warrior.



As a homemaker, Caroline made strangers feel welcomed, family and friends feel loved and well fed, and children feel as important as any adult. She was known for her special Brunswick stew, marble spice cake, pound cake, deep dish pies, and Jerusalem artichoke relish to name a few. She spent many hours at her sewing machine making her own wedding dress and formal gowns, draperies, and clothes for her children. Gardening was a passion for Caroline and she had a great appreciation for the natural environment, willing to share her knowledge with all who were interested. Her Verdery family was deeply involved in the forestry industry and Caroline believed strongly in conservation and land management. Her flowers, especially the roses, brought great joy, and she loved to share flowers and cuttings from her favorite plants. Caroline's love of nature was closely aligned with her love of the Creator she served. She was a living example of acceptance, grace, and forgiveness.



The Galloway family wishes to thank the staff at Park Springs for their devotion to both Caroline and Bill for many years, and especially the staff at Pebblebrook who lovingly cared for Caroline during the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to The Church at Wieuca, 3626 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30326. A memorial service and celebration of Caroline's life will be held at the Church at Wieuca on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1 pm.



