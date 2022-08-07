GALLION, Harriet



Harriett Hallman Gallion passed away on June 24, 2022. A third generation native Atlantan, she moved to Amelia Island, FL for the last decade or so of her life to be near her children. She was the daughter of the late Miriam Middleton Hallman and Harry Hightower Hallman. She was predeceased by her grandson, Cameron Merrill Gallion; and her sister, Miriam Hallman Jackson. She attended E. Rivers grade school, North Fulton high school, and the University of Georgia. Her family, reaching back to the 1600s, included Arthur Middleton, signer of the Declaration of Independence. Mrs. Gallion made her debut with the Atlanta Debutante Club and was a member of the Atlanta Junior League. She was also a member of the Amelia Plantation Chapel and Christ Church of Atlanta. She is survived by son, Flip Gallion; and daughter-in-law, Susan; daughter, Suzanne Gallion Fletcher; and son-in-law, Dr. Michael Fletcher of Amelia Island, FL; 8 grandchildren, Sarah, Amy, John, Emily, Ben, Carrie, Will, and Tate Fletcher; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by niece, Mary Ellen Jackson; and nephews, Allen Jackson and Arthur Jackson. Burial will be in the Hallman family plot at Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta, GA. She enjoyed her long-standing Atlanta friends as well as the new friends at Amelia Island. She died content and thankful to be with her family.