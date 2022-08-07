ajc logo
X

Gallion, Harriet

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GALLION, Harriet

Hallman


11/23/1931-6/24/2022


Harriett Hallman Gallion passed away on June 24, 2022. A third generation native Atlantan, she moved to Amelia Island, FL for the last decade or so of her life to be near her children. She was the daughter of the late Miriam Middleton Hallman and Harry Hightower Hallman. She was predeceased by her grandson, Cameron Merrill Gallion; and her sister, Miriam Hallman Jackson. She attended E. Rivers grade school, North Fulton high school, and the University of Georgia. Her family, reaching back to the 1600s, included Arthur Middleton, signer of the Declaration of Independence. Mrs. Gallion made her debut with the Atlanta Debutante Club and was a member of the Atlanta Junior League. She was also a member of the Amelia Plantation Chapel and Christ Church of Atlanta. She is survived by son, Flip Gallion; and daughter-in-law, Susan; daughter, Suzanne Gallion Fletcher; and son-in-law, Dr. Michael Fletcher of Amelia Island, FL; 8 grandchildren, Sarah, Amy, John, Emily, Ben, Carrie, Will, and Tate Fletcher; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by niece, Mary Ellen Jackson; and nephews, Allen Jackson and Arthur Jackson. Burial will be in the Hallman family plot at Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta, GA. She enjoyed her long-standing Atlanta friends as well as the new friends at Amelia Island. She died content and thankful to be with her family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Boy at heart of UK court battle dies after life support ends13h ago
Cheyenne Parker’s basket with 0.3 to play lifts Dream over Sparks
Avery Williams, now a running back, impressing in Falcons camp
11h ago
Here’s what Jake Odorizzi took from his Braves debut
6h ago
Here’s what Jake Odorizzi took from his Braves debut
6h ago
Anne Heche in hospital, 'stable' after fiery car crash
5h ago
The Latest
Campbell, Douglas
Nichols, Leigh
Brown, Nancy
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top