GALINA, Morton Paul



Morton Paul Galina passed away at 2 AM on January 17, 2023 with his wife and daughter by his side. He will be missed by family and friends who came to know him as an authentic person and as a respected, dedicated, and caring physician. He died from complications of heart failure. He was born in Brooklyn New York on February 20, 1935. After graduating from Erasmus Hall High School, he attended Dartmouth College and graduated cum laude in1956. He then entered Tufts University Medical School and graduated Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society in 1960. After medical school he completed his internship and residency in pediatrics at Bronx Municipal Hospital affiliated with Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City. While there, he met the love of his life and best friend, Brenda Moss. They were married in 1963 and remained happily married for 60 years. Their union was love in the purest form. Enhancing that love was the birth of their daughter Stacy. Mort joined the Air Force as a captain and was stationed at Charleston Air Force Base in South Carolina where he was chief of pediatrics. After discharge from the service, he took a fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore Maryland.



By 1967 Mort and Brenda knew that the South is where they wanted to settle. They moved to Atlanta and Mort began his practice in Allergy and Immunology. After many years he then joined the Atlanta Allergy and Asthma Clinic. In addition to his practice, he was co-director of the pediatric and allergy clinic at Grady Memorial Hospital. He also was an attending physician at the adult and asthma clinic at Grady. Mort was chief of allergy and immunology at Scottish Rite Children's Hospital where he was the director of the allergy and asthma clinic.



Mort left private practice in 2011 and joined the faculty at Emory University School of Medicine as an assistant professor of pediatrics in the pulmonary, allergy, and immunology division. After retiring in 2013, he continued his interest in his specialty by acting as a consultant for the Georgia Department of Public Health in formulating a plan to control asthma in Georgia.



As a life long student, even after retirement he took courses in neuroscience, philosophy and psychology at Georgia State University and Emory.



Mort and his family traveled widely. He loved his family and was the happiest around them. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. The love he had for his family was profound and absolute. He will be greatly missed. In addition to his wife Brenda he is survived by his daughter Stacy and his grandson Harry. Special thanks to Paulette Gordon for her support and loving care and thank you to Weinstein Hospice for their dedication and guidance.

