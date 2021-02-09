FROELICH, Marge



Marge Froelich, 94, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 2011. She is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Memory Gardens on February 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elk's Aidmore Children's Center in Conyers. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

