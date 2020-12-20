FRIES, Hugh James



Hugh James Fries, 81, of Dunwoody, GA passed away peacefully at home on December 15, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to Hugh & Anna Fries. He attended North Catholic High School and graduated from LaSalle College. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a lifelong salesperson in the Housewares industry. After several moves from Philadelphia to DC to Baltimore to Memphis and to Freehold, NJ, and finally settling in Atlanta in 1978. He was a gregarious and fun -loving person. True to his Irish roots, he had a passion for storytelling. He loved his family and enjoyed bragging about their schools, careers and accomplishments. Hugh was an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption church and was a volunteer in many different ministries (girls' basketball coach, St.Vincent de Paul volunteer,counter at church) there over the years. He was also a volunteer at the VA Hospital, a place he loved. Hugh is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathy, his daughters Mary Kate Fries-Hershfeld (Mike), Kelly Quinn (Andrew), Shannon Svikhart (Marty), 7 grandchildren {Brendan (Sylmarie), Ryan, Nicholas, Olivia, Owen, Nolan, Simone} and 1 great grandchild (Alice). He is also survived by his siblings, Ann Harper, John Fries, Peggy Johnston, Patsy Fleming, Kevin Fries and a host of nieces and nephews. He always looked on the sunny side of life. Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. If you wish to make a donation in his name it may be given to the CF Foundation (cff.org) or to St. Vincent de Paul at OLA or to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Arrangements are being handled by Fischer Funeral Care and Cremation Service, Chamblee (678) 514-1000.

