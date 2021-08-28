Freeman, Andre

FREEMAN (WRIGHT), Andre W.



Andre W. Freeman (Wright), 85, of Woodstock, GA (formerly of Athens, GA) passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Mrs. Freeman was born in Athens, Georgia on February 25, 1936 to her parents, Ed and Bessie Mae Wright. She was a graduate of Athens High Industrial School. She spent her working years at Pilgrim Health & Life Insurance and at Action, Inc. helping those in need. She was active in registering voters in the 1960s and 70s as well as a poll worker, serving as the head poll worker for many years. Her greatest joys were cooking, baking and serving her church community. She was an active member of Ebenezer East Baptist Church in Athens for most of her life before relocating to Woodstock to be near her son and his family. She then joined Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Woodstock. Mrs. Freeman married her husband, Charlie in 1966 who predeceased her in 1988. She was a loving mother and grandmother to her sons and grandchildren. She adored her family, including her siblings; Ella, Eddie, Marian and Nancy; and she was the sweetest, kindest soul to everyone she met.



Mrs. Freeman is survived by her sons, Rik (Margarita Contreras) of Washington, D.C.; Travis (Kristin) of Woodstock, GA; grandchildren: Isabella, Anna, Alexis, Isaac Freeman of Woodstock, GA; brother, Eddie Wright of Tucson, AZ; sisters, Marian Smith of Roseville, CA and Nancy Blackstone of Washington, D.C.; brother-in-law, Lewis Freeman of Eden Prairie, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charlie, and her sister Ella Butts.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 29 at 5:00 PM in the chapel of Poole Funeral Home, Woodstock, GA. A celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date in Athens, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. The family is grateful for the love and care she received at Greenwood Place, Marietta, GA.



Please click the link to access the Livestream service for Mrs. Andre Freeman, https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/9492181985

