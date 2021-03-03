FREEDMAN, Louis Martin



Louis Martin Freedman, 73, of Sandy Springs, GA passed away on February 21, 2021 due to heart complications.



Louis was born on March 19, 1947 to Morris Freedman and Sylvia Freedman in Newark, NJ.



Louis Freedman practiced dentistry with his brother Charles Freedman and friend Terrell Weitman serving the Atlanta community for almost 50 years. He earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Emory University. He served as an instructor at Emory University from 1970-1978.



Louis enjoyed being the official dentist for the Atlanta Hawks for 44 years where he made lifelong friendships. At various times during his career, he was the team dentist for Atlanta Thrashers, Atlanta Knights, and Atlanta Fire Ants. His passion for dentistry and basketball continued as the traveling team dentist with the Ukraine National Basketball Team. He also spent a short time in the Air Force Reserves in the 1970s. He served as both Assistant Director and Director, Waterfront Staff (65-69) at Camp Barney Medintz where he taught and started his absolute love for water skiing. He certainly could put on a show in the water. He later added in some snow skiing which he shared with his family.



Louis was known for his generous and entertaining hosting, interesting stories, intriguing perspectives, and unending repertoire of jokes.



Louis was predeceased by his son, Brian and wife, Elizabeth "Beth". He is survived by his son, Steven (Meredith) and their children William, Rosie, and Catherine as well as his daughter, Julie "Jules" (Joe) and their two children, Jazzie and Jadie. He is also survived by his brother Charles (Donna) and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.



In lieu of flowers, please do something for yourself or someone else that makes you feel happy.



