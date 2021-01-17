FREEDMAN, Alma



Alma Freedman, 88, passed away December 31, 2020 in Atlanta, GA.



Formerly of Lower Merion, PA, Alma attended Penn State University where she studied Advertising and Marketing.



After executive positions with companies such as the Marriott Corporation in Washington, D.C., as well as in NYC and Los Angeles, Alma ultimately settled in Atlanta, GA where she spent several years, until her retirement, as Divisional Vice-President of Advertising and Marketing with Federated Department Stores. Alma was the beloved daughter of the late Elsie Freedman and Samuel Freedman, and is survived by her loving sister, Frances Freedman of Los Angeles, as well as her many cousins in Philadelphia, PA.



Private graveside services were held at Roosevelt Cemetary in Trevose, PA on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 1PM.



Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimers



Association.

