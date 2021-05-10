<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">FRAZIER, Betty Lou<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Betty Lou Frazier of Atlanta, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the age of 92. Betty Lou was born on November 11, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to William H. and Florence Leach Moore. She is survived by her son, Daniel H. Frazier II (Diane) and daughter, Carol Lynn Frazier; five grandsons, Daniel III (Sonia) Frazier, Evan (Leslie) Frazier, Matthew Frazier, Scott (Jessica) Frazier, and Michael Collins; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. A private memorial service for immediate family will be planned at a later date. </font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLHMPattersonOglethorpe4_16.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>