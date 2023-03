FRASIER, Jerald



Jerald Barron Frasier, 86, died after a long battle with heart failure on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Alpharetta, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents Percy and Lillian Alexander Frasier and his sister Shirley Frasier Banks. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sheila Roberts Frasier; beloved daughter, Joni Frasier Weingarten and her husband, David Weingarten; beloved son, Britton Alexander Frasier; adored granddaughter, Hannah Weingarten Stow and her husband, Brandon Stow; adored grandson, Evan Alexander Weingarten; five granddogs; and four grandcats. His was a life well lived.