Francis, Carl

FRANCIS, Jr., Carl



Carl H. Francis, Jr. from Decatur, better known as "Pearidge" died Friday, January 15, 2021. He was a wonderful husband, father and son who would give his last dollar to a stranger along with an inspirational bracelet, with a word from the Lord. He had made this his mission to try to spread the Lord's word to others, as his life had been changed by God so much. Even though born in Georgia, he spent many years in Florida where he was a partner in a Home Security business that supplied half the state with security and he truly loved his job and customers. When back in Georgia he went back to work in the Automotive business where he met and touched so many people that his customers would follow him anytime he changed locations. He spent most of those years with Curry Honda where he touched many people's hearts. He is survived by his wife, Darinna; and his son, Derek; as well as his daughter, Amanda, her husband, Dan and three grandchildren, Kaidyn, Jax and Alex. Also surviving him are both his parents, Carl and Carolyn Francis, whom he devoted the last 2 years of his life to, as they are both in failing health, and now he is going to be reunited with his younger brother, Michael H. Francis, Sr. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit asturner.com.

