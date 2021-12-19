FOWLKES, Douglas "Buddy"



Douglas "Buddy" Fowlkes, former Georgia Tech Head Track and Field Coach and former City of Atlanta Councilperson, passed peacefully on November 30, 2021, just a month before his 94th birthday.



Buddy graduated from Georgia Tech in 1952, and by 1960 had embarked on what he considered "a great opportunity to work with young athletes" running a sports camp for a group of vibrant elementary-aged Buckhead young men in a loaned back yard. The camp grew and finally moved to Fritz Orr's property on Nancy Creek Road, where Buddy went to work for Orr. And that was the beginning of a beloved coaching career.



Buddy was a member of the Atlanta Track and Field community and considered himself privileged to be able to coach not only some of the finest young men at Georgia Tech for 28 years, but also that first group of student athletes in that Buckhead backyard.



He is a part of the USTFCCCA Hall of Fame Class of 2005 and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 1988. He was twice named the ACC Coach of the Year and was named the 1985 NCAA Indoor Southeast Coach of the Year and the 1987 Outdoor Southeast Coach of the Year. In addition to his coaching career, Buddy was an accomplished athlete on the track. He was the captain of the 1949 Georgia Tech track team. He won high point honors in three SEC track & field meets and he set the SEC all-time individual high-point honors that stood for 33 years. He also won the SEC long jump title three times. He also ran a 9.5 in the 100-yard dash in the 1962 Georgia AAU meet at 34 years old, a world record for that age. He was a founding member of the Atlanta Track Club. Buddy was succeeded in his coaching position at Georgia Tech by his Assistant Coach and dear friend Grover Hinsdale.



Buddy was honored to serve Atlanta residents and work with other public servants as a member of the Atlanta City Council for 32 years, and was a member of the city's first Board of Alderman.



Buddy is survived by his wife of 40 years, Vicki Fowlkes, and his three sons from a previous marriage Craig, Kelly and Clay Fowlkes, and two grandchildren Brandi Freels and Colton Fowlkes.



In lieu of flowers the family would like to invite you to contribute to the "Buddy Fowlkes Men's Track Locker Room Fund" – please contact David Davis (Director of Development for Athletics, GT) at ddavis@athletics.gatech.edu.

