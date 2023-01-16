FORRESTER, Robert Dan



Robert Dan Forrester passed away on January 13, 2023 at the age of 82.



He was preceded in death by his father, Wendom Forrester; his mother, Oshie Forrester; and his brother, Harold Forrester.



He is survived by his brother, Ronnie Forrester (wife Mamie); his wife of 62 years, Rebecca Darnell Forrester; his three daughters, Darlene O'Connell (husband David), Dawn Brown (husband David), and Diane Langford (husband Andy).



He has six grandchildren, James Lu (Laurel), Meghan O'Connell, Evan Brown (Destiny), Cloe Brown, Alexis Stephenson (Sam) and Graham Langford. He also has two great-grandchildren, Avery and Adelaide Stephenson.



He had a long and illustrious career of 42 years in the field of banking and finance. He was an active member in his community, being involved in many philanthropic organizations. He was also an active member and Deacon of the First Baptist Church of Jasper (Jasper, Georgia). He loved the people there and enjoyed working on many of their committees.



He will be remembered as a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-daddy, and friend.



Visitation is Sunday, January 15, 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Cagle Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, January 16, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Jasper, with Rev. Preston Jones, and Rev. Charlie Boggan officiating. Interment will be at Morrison-Darnell Cemetery following the funeral service. Pallbearers: Andy Langford, David Brown, David O'Connell, James Lu, Evan Brown, and Graham Langford.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Jasper.



