FOLLOWILL, Kenneth



Kenneth Bemis Followill, 87, of Columbus, GA, died May 14, 2023, after a brief stay at Columbus Hospice, accompanied by his loving family and caregivers.



Ken Followill was born November 30,1935 in Hammond, Indiana, to parents Bemis Smith Followill and Dorothy Adams Followill. His family lived in Chicago for his first few years through his father's business. The family returned to the south where his mother's family had originally settled in Midland, GA in the early 1800s and his father's family moved to Columbus just prior to WWII. Ken attended St. Elmo and Wynnton Schools and graduated from Columbus High School in 1952. His extracurricular activities included membership in Boy Scout Troop 213 and later Troop 6 where he stayed active throughout his life. At the age of 16, Ken was admitted to The University of the South in Sewanee, TN where he developed a love of the Episcopal liturgy, the English language, Economics, History, Philosophy and Music. In college, Ken participated in numerous activities, including intramural sports, community service, writing for the school paper - The Sewanee Purple-, and membership in honorary and fraternal organizations, including the Kappa Alpha Order, of which he was president. One of the most gratifying sidelines was playing guitar in a student jazz quartet recorded on campus by RCA Victor. Copies of the vinyl LP "Jazz at Sewanee" appear as collectibles on the internet to this day.



Following college graduation with a B.A. in Economics in 1956, Ken enrolled in law school at Emory University. To fulfill his military obligation, he enlisted in the Army after a year of law school. After graduating from Military Police School, he returned and graduated Emory Law School with a J.D. in 1960 and was admitted to the Georgia Bar. While in Atlanta at Emory, he met Ann Carol White of Rome, GA and after a few great years of dating, they were married in Atlanta in 1963 and remained devoted to one another until Ann Carol's death in 2018. They moved to Columbus, GA to begin their lives together, where Ken practiced law with the Law offices of Thomas W. Starlin. In 1964, Ken was elected to public office as City Solicitor and later, Judge of the State Court. He was particularly proud and honored to be a part of the establishment and later chair the first Judicial Council for the state in 1973 at the request of Governor Jimmy Carter, to help unify the state court system. In 1978, Ken was appointed Judge of the six Superior Courts of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit. He was re-elected numerous times throughout his tenure, last serving as Chief Judge until taking Senior Judge status in 2009. At the time he became a Senior Judge, Ken was not only the longest serving active judge in Georgia, but also the longest in service in the 182 year history of the Circuit.



Ken was devoted to his long-time church and its congregation at Trinity Episcopal Church in Columbus, Ga, where he raised his family and continued to worship until his death. He particularly enjoyed meeting with fellow parishioners and serving with Trinity's Brotherhood of St. Andrew Chapter.



He served as a board member for First Federal Savings and Loan and was a member of numerous professional and legal organizations throughout his life.



Ken was truly dedicated to serving his family and he took great joy in spending time with them. People knew Ken to be a man of honor, conviction, integrity, loyalty, wit, careful deliberation, wisdom, and vast knowledge and its continued pursuit. His love of the law was eclipsed only by his love of his family, his many friends, and music. Ken was known for his wide array of friends from all walks of social and professional life, and each was equally important to him. From judges, custodians, executive assistants, the Friday Friars, musicians, sheriffs' deputies, the formerly incarcerated, the Fish House Crowd, childhood friends, caregivers, mayors, governors and a President of the United States, Ken had the keen ability to adapt and speak to each in a way that put them at ease, engaged them, and usually made them laugh. Experiences with him were always memorable. Ken was an avid and accomplished guitarist, and he loved finding any opportunity to share his love of music with just about anyone. The same was true of his wit and humor. Ken will be dearly missed by those who knew him, but his spirit, wit, and love will live on.



Ken is survived by his brother, Dexter C. Followill (Terry), Columbus, GA; his brother-in-law, W. Rodney White of Cloudland, GA; his daughter, Ann W. Followill Wiggs (Jason) of Chicago, IL; and his son, Thomas C. Followill (Emily) and their children Sarah and Thomas, Jr., of Atlanta.



A funeral service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1130 1st Ave, Columbus, GA 31901, Friday, June 2 at 2:00 PM and a celebration of life will be held nearby (TBD), immediately following the service.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any kind donations be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Columbus, GA, PAWS Humane Society of Columbus, GA, Trees Columbus, Inc, or Columbus Hospice, to whom the family is eternally grateful for his care.



The family would also like to express deep appreciation and thanks to the many friends and healthcare providers that supported them throughout Ken's illness. To sign the online guest registry, please visit www.shcolumbus.com.

