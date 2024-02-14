FLUKER, Annie B.



November 24, 1929 – February 6, 2024



Mother Annie B. Fluker, 94, passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 18, 2024, 2 PM at Gregory B Levett and Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway. Visitation will also be held at our South Dekalb Chapel on Saturday, February 17, 2024, 12-5 PM. Please express your condolences on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.



