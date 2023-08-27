Floyd, Rosa

FLOYD, Dr. Rosa Louise



Dr. Rosa Louise Floyd, age 74 years, passed away after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease on August 11, 2023, in Augusta, GA, where her daughter resides.



Louise was born November 2, 1948, and raised in Sevier County, TN. Well-known for her generosity, family orientation, and devotion as a mother, she was also career-driven and vivacious.



She graduated from Berea College with a bachelor of science degree in nursing and earned her master's in nursing at Emory University. She then completed the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner program at the University of Alabama Birmingham, where she earned her doctorate in nursing.



Most of her career was working for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), becoming the Associate Director for Program and Planning, Division of Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities, with an emphasis on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome prevention.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest L. and Marjorie Watson Floyd; and her sisters, Margaret Clarkson and Ernestine Athey. She is survived by her daughter, Jenshe Allen; son-in-law, Zachary Allen; her brother, Robert Floyd; nieces and nephews; cousins; extended family; and dearest friends, Isabelle Bagshaw, Kenneth Dutter, and Calvert Johnson.



A memorial service will be held 11 AM, Saturday, September 2, 2023, at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 1790 LaVista Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30329



In her honor, memorial gifts can be made to Best Friends Animal Society: https://bestfriends.org; or to the Rosa Louise Floyd Nursing Scholarship Fund at Berea College: Philanthropy Office, CPO 2216, Berea, KY 40404: https://berea.salsalabs.org/give/



