FLOYD, Robert C.



February 21, 1933 – October 2, 2020



Robert C. Floyd passed away on October 2, 2020 at the Antebellum James Burgess senior living facility in Suwanee, GA. A lifelong Georgian, Bobby was of service to many. He served his country as a proud Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. He served the citizens of Atlanta as an Atlanta Police Department motorcycle officer and detective. He served the working men and women of Atlanta at a Grant Park institution, "Bob and Jerry's" Bar, on Boulevard for 34 years from 1966 to 2000, where his earliest customers were mill workers ending their shift at the Fulton Cotton Mill.



Bobby, the son of Geneva and Ralph Floyd, learned the ethic of hard and decent work from his parents. In a similar way, he served his family who lacked for nothing important.



Bobby had a love of the outdoors particularly camping, hunting, and fishing which he passed on to his sons. He also had a special place in his heart for all the little leaguers he coached for many years in Marietta, GA.



Bobby is survived by his son David Floyd (Kelly) of Cumming, GA, stepson Dennis Willett of Phoenix, AZ, and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Floyd.



Bobby is dearly missed.

