Floyd, Bernard

Mr. Bernard Floyd, 87, of Stone Mountain, GA passed Saturday, November 7, 2020. A Graveside Service to Celebrate the Life of Mr. Floyd will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Dr., Lithonia, GA, 30058. Visitation is 5:00 PM-7:00 PM Friday at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Memories of Mr. Floyd will be cherished by his loving wife, Marie Floyd, sons Darryl and Rodney (Denise), and a host of family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA, 30034 (404) 241-5656.

