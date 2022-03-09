FLORES, Marcelina



Marcelina Flores, 76, passed away unexpectedly January 8, 2022, in Austin, TX. She was born April 28, 1945 in Elgin, TX, the daughter of Leonicio and Feliz (Borrego) Flores. Around the age of 10 years old Galveston, TX became her home. She was a graduate of Ball High School class of 1964. Doraville, GA was her home for over 50 years. She worked with CDC for over 30 years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Martha McBride, Josefa Flores, and Estella Hernandez. Surviving are her sister, Beatrice Carrizales, of Waco, TX. Her brother, John Richard Flores, of Texas. Her children, Brandt Nickerson and his fiancé, Amira Morrow, of Doraville, GA; Caleb Nickerson and his wife, Casey, of Doraville, GA; Cayce-Kate Serrano and her husband, Jose, of Papillion, NE; grandchildren, Trey Nickerson, David Peralta, Alexis Serrano, Rodrigo Serrano, Mckenzie Nickerson, and Avery Nickerson; many nieces and nephews. A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084 at 2:00 PM.

