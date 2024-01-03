Fletcher, Michael

FLETCHER II, Michael F.



Michael R. Fletcher II, age 59, of Woodstock, Georgia, born in Knoxville, went to be with his savior December 27, 2023, in Woodstock, GA, after a lengthy courageous battle with cancer. He was a graduate of Walton High School, Barney Fletcher School of Realty, and Chattahoochee Technical College. He achieved Eagle Scout in BSA Troop 277 Marietta, Georgia. In his younger years he worked at Lockheed-Martin in Marietta, and in the hospitality industry, and for the last two decades as a territory manager for AmeriPark. He was an avid Vol fan following football and basketball and attending when possible. Orange is his favorite color. His heritage was very important to him as he served on the Stone Mountain Highland Games Whisky Tasting Committee for many years and attended the games both in the US and in Scotland. He loved the outdoors, hiking and exploring with his family. His family was the center of his life, and he loved them deeply. God has called a generous, honorable, loving man with great integrity to be with him. He is survived by his wife, Kristin Carpenter; and their daughter, Cassidy Alana Fletcher; and his son, Michael R. Fletcher III; brother, A. Scot Fletcher and wife, Dr. Peri (Brush); four nieces and nephews, Zachary, Allison, Justin and Rachel Fletcher, all of Greater Atlanta; mother, Brenda-Joyce (Acuff) Fletcher of Marco Island, FL; aunt, Linda Bryant; uncle, Stephen Fletcher. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael R Fletcher; grandparents, Carlon B. and Christine (Irick) Acuff formerly of Knoxville, and Rufus F. Fletcher and Marietta (Howe) Fletcher of Knoxville. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Rose Funeral & Cremation Broadway. Funeral services will be at 11:30 AM, Friday, January 5, 2024, at Rose Funeral & Cremation Broadway. Interment will follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated as well as donations to fightcolorectalcancer.org or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (givenow.lls.org). Arrangements by Rose Funeral & Cremation Broadway. www.rosefuneraltn.com.



