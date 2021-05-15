Fletcher, Mary Jean

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689667-01_0_0000689667-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689667-01_0_0000689667-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">FLETCHER (CALLAWAY), Mary Jean<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Mary Jean Callaway Fletcher was born October 12, 1938 in Atlanta, GA, and preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joel F. Fletcher and her parents, Eugene I. Callaway and Elizabeth Hadden Callaway of Rosedale Road, Atlanta, GA. She is survived by a son J. Franklin Fletcher, Jr. (Heather Duncan) and grandchildren Evan and Olivia Fletcher of Atlanta, GA, a daughter, Joellen O'Neill (Peter O'Neill) and grandchildren Claire and John O'Neill of Alpharetta, GA, a brother, Spencer Callaway (Gisela Callaway) of Sharpsburg, GA, a niece, Christina Noulis (David Noulis) of Griffin, GA, a nephew, Dan Callaway (Lea Callaway) of Colorado and a great-niece, Abigail Noulis of Griffin, GA. She is also survived by several cousins.<br/><br/>After Joel's death in 2020, Mary Jean moved to Alpharetta to be near her children and grandchildren. Mary Jean was friendly and kind and always made new friends wherever she went. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by family and many lifelong friends.<br/><br/>Mary Jean was a member of First Baptist Church, Rome. She graduated from Druid Hills High School, Atlanta, GA, attended Mercer and Emory University and graduated from Oglethorpe University in 1960. She taught elementary school in the Atlanta Public School System and Gwinnett County, and Adult Education at Gwinnett Technical College. She was Elementary Teacher of the Year at King's Academy, West Palm Beach, FL in 1972 and Adult Education Teacher of the Year, State of GA, 1984.<br/><br/>Her volunteer activities included Refugee Resettlement, Atlanta, GA, English as a Second Language, Gwinnett County, Juvenile Court System, Floyd County, and she was a volunteer GED tutor for many years in Floyd County. She also served on the advisory board for Senior Scholars, Berry College.<br/><br/>Mary Jean enjoyed reading, music, studying through various courses, walking and dogs. She enjoyed being with friends. She was always thankful for and happiest with her children and grandchildren.<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers:<br/><br/>Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607<br/><br/>Habitat for Humanity, 95 Three Rivers Dr., Rome, GA 30161<br/><br/>Humane Society, 518 Broad St. Rome, GA 30161<br/><br/>American Cancer Society, 250 Williams St., Atlanta, GA 30303</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLnorthsidechapel44.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>