FLEENOR, Deanna Lynn

Deanna Lynn Fleenor passed into Eternity peacefully at home on September 8, 2022. She was born in Johnson City, TN on July 25, 1955 to Robert E. Fleenor and Naomi R. Whitaker Fleenor, who predeceased her. She is survived by her devoted partner Bill Kunz of Roswell, GA; her brother Mike Fleenor (Betsy) of Asheville, NC; sisters Joanna Fleenor Bowman of Knoxville, TN, and Lauren Fleenor Brooks (Greg) of Huntsville, AL. She is also survived by her Aunt Zella Dixon, whom she considered a second mother, and cousin Patti Dixon, both of Hixson, TN. She enjoyed her visits with nieces Julia, Laura (mother of grandniece Ella), and Rachel Bowman; Abigail Brooks; and nephews Chris Bowman, Caden and Colton Brooks.

Deanna LOVED and lived art!

Her home was a gallery of original artwork created by local and national artists and found pleasure introducing their works to others. Included in her array of collected artistic treasures were some of her own compositions of personally designed handcrafted jewelry and detailed photography.

Deanna loved nature and traveled widely to experience it. She especially enjoyed a lengthy trip to Africa to celebrate her 60th birthday, where she was treated like royalty, and spoke often of that experience. Nearer home, she reveled in the woodland birds who visited her back deck and which she faithfully fed, observed and photographed. She called herself "the Crazy Bird Lady" and often shared photographs of her feathery friends on Facebook. Deanna has now taken wing to fly and will be forever remembered with each flutter of bird's wings that pass overhead.

A celebration of her life will be on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Unity North Atlanta Church, Marietta, GA. Her family and Unity welcome all who knew her to come share in this celebration.

