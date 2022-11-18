ajc logo
Fitzgerald, Marilyn

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FITZGERALD (MILLER), Marilyn Dawn

Marilyn Dawn Miller Fitzgerald, 92, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by parents Lucille and Sam Miller; brother, Ronald Miller; and husband, Ernest Billy Fitzgerald. Marilyn grew up in Virginia-Highlands and graduated from Bass High School. She will be deeply missed by daughters, Dawn Moore (David) and Kerri Artime; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Prior to the Celebration of Marilyn's Life and internment at 1 PM on Saturday, November 19, 2022, her family will receive guests from 11 AM to 1 PM at Eternal Hills Funeral Home, 3594 Stone Mountain Hwy., Snellville, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to Smoke Rise Baptist Church, where she taught preschool for over 20 years, or to Campbell-Stone, her home since 2013 - both special places in Marilyn's heart.

