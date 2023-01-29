FITTS, James E.



James E. Fitts was born on September 24, 1947 at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta. He was the beloved son of the late Elwynne Palmour (Veale) and the late Col. James W. Fitts. Jim was the devoted husband of Deborah (Cihla) and a loving dad to the dogs they had during their 30 year marriage.



Jim graduated from The Lovett School and Oglethorpe University. He went on to become a successful photographer, and was known by so many in Atlanta. If you were fortunate enough to know Jim, you smiled more, laughed harder, and knew that he was someone who would never disappoint you. He was, in fact, the nicest man.



In his later years, life handed Jim too many physical challenges, and so much pain. He stayed here as long as he could. Those who knew Jim and love him wish he could have stayed longer.

