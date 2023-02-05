X
Dark Mode Toggle

Fister, Paul

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FISTER, Paul

Paul Joseph Fister, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away on January 20, 2023 surrounded by family. He was 76. Paul was born to Willia and Fred Fister on August 5, 1946 in Atlanta, GA. He graduated from Saint Stanislaus High School in Bay St. Louis, MS in 1964 and Georgia State University in 1969. Following graduation, Paul began a successful career in the insurance industry and from 1976 to 2009 he worked at State Farm Insurance as an agent and manager. He is preceded in death by his parents and four siblings: Stanley Fister, Betty Fister Johnson, Robert "Bobby" Fister and Fred Fister, III.

Paul enjoyed golfing, Viking cruises, planting flowers, attending his kids' and grandkids' sporting events, morning walks with his dog and grand-dog, and cheering on all Georgia sports teams. Once an avid Georgia Tech fan, his children later convinced him to cheer for UGA, which he did passionately. We are so happy he saw a Braves World Series win and back-to-back National Championships for UGA in the last two years. He was known for giving excellent advice, sending birthday cards, thorough notes and budgets, and above all his loud, jolly laugh. He loved helping others and a favorite quote of his is "No matter what you do in life, helping people is the greatest satisfaction there is."

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kay Henderson Fister, his four children: Paul Joseph Fister, Jr., Charlie (April) Fister, Mary Catherine (Ben) Cotton, Joanna Fister, and his four grandchildren: Avery Fister, Chase Fister, Austin Cotton, and Ansley Cotton, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Paul was an exceptional husband, father, Papa, friend, and a man of true integrity, and he continues to be deeply loved by all those that knew him well. For those who wish to make a donation in Paul's memory, please consider the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roswellfuneralhome.com for the Fister family.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nick Cammett

'Died suddenly' posts twist tragedies to push vaccine lies10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves prevail over pitcher Max Fried in salary arbitration
11h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 killed in separate Atlanta pedestrian, wrong-way driver crashes
12h ago

Credit: Chad Fish

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
16m ago

Credit: Chad Fish

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
16m ago

Credit: COURTESY OF ATLANTA COMMUNITY PRESS COLLECTIVE

Family: Autopsy shows training center activist shot at least 13 times
The Latest

Credit: File

Goldhahn, Sandy
1h ago
Ellison, George
1h ago
Beebe, Carl
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Kiichiro Sato

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
4h ago
The Jolt: GOP senators renew push for Clarence Thomas statue at Capitol
Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top