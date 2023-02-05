FISTER, Paul



Paul Joseph Fister, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away on January 20, 2023 surrounded by family. He was 76. Paul was born to Willia and Fred Fister on August 5, 1946 in Atlanta, GA. He graduated from Saint Stanislaus High School in Bay St. Louis, MS in 1964 and Georgia State University in 1969. Following graduation, Paul began a successful career in the insurance industry and from 1976 to 2009 he worked at State Farm Insurance as an agent and manager. He is preceded in death by his parents and four siblings: Stanley Fister, Betty Fister Johnson, Robert "Bobby" Fister and Fred Fister, III.



Paul enjoyed golfing, Viking cruises, planting flowers, attending his kids' and grandkids' sporting events, morning walks with his dog and grand-dog, and cheering on all Georgia sports teams. Once an avid Georgia Tech fan, his children later convinced him to cheer for UGA, which he did passionately. We are so happy he saw a Braves World Series win and back-to-back National Championships for UGA in the last two years. He was known for giving excellent advice, sending birthday cards, thorough notes and budgets, and above all his loud, jolly laugh. He loved helping others and a favorite quote of his is "No matter what you do in life, helping people is the greatest satisfaction there is."



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kay Henderson Fister, his four children: Paul Joseph Fister, Jr., Charlie (April) Fister, Mary Catherine (Ben) Cotton, Joanna Fister, and his four grandchildren: Avery Fister, Chase Fister, Austin Cotton, and Ansley Cotton, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Paul was an exceptional husband, father, Papa, friend, and a man of true integrity, and he continues to be deeply loved by all those that knew him well. For those who wish to make a donation in Paul's memory, please consider the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roswellfuneralhome.com for the Fister family.



