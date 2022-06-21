ajc logo
Ficke, Bruce

FICKE, Bruce William

After a long illness, Bruce William Ficke passed away Saturday, June 18. Born May 8, 1954 in Dallas, TX to Billie and Bev Ficke, he attended Highland Park High School and was an Eagle Scout and Mensa member. He graduated from the University of Texas, where he was an SAE, and received an MBA from Southern Methodist University. He began a long career in commercial real estate at Wynne Jackson in Dallas, where he met his wife, Sheryl. They married in 1981 and have 2 sons, Brooks and Blake, who they raised in Atlanta, GA. His career took him around the globe, amassing over 4 million miles in the air. Bruce enjoyed spending time with his family, golf, skiing, hunting, working out, and Sheryl's carrot cake. He served as a deacon at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist church and cooked many hamburgers at the Pace Academy Fall Fair. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Brad. He is survived by his wife, Sheryl; sons, Brooks (Sarah) and Blake (Hunter); grandchildren, Savannah and Bryce; brother, Brian (Leslie); father-in-law, Gene Brown; brother-in-law, Charlie Brown (Susan); and his nieces and nephews, Diane, David, Kate, Erin, and Christopher. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Parkinson's Foundation, the Clayton Dabney Foundation, or Denison Ministries. A memorial service will be held at Highland Park Presbyterian Church, Dallas, TX, Thursday, June 23 at 3:00 PM.




