Ferguson, Catham

FERGUSON, Jr., Chatham, H.
Mr. Chatham Ferguson, Jr., age 88, of Brunswick, GA, entered into rest on May 16, 2023. Christian Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 11 AM, in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, with military honors. Viewing Monday, May 29, 2023, from 12- 4 PM, at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks