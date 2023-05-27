Ferguson, Catham

FERGUSON, Jr., Chatham, H.



Mr. Chatham Ferguson, Jr., age 88, of Brunswick, GA, entered into rest on May 16, 2023. Christian Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 11 AM, in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, with military honors. Viewing Monday, May 29, 2023, from 12- 4 PM, at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com





