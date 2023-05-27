X

Ferguson, Catham

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FERGUSON, Jr., Chatham, H.

Mr. Chatham Ferguson, Jr., age 88, of Brunswick, GA, entered into rest on May 16, 2023. Christian Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 11 AM, in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, with military honors. Viewing Monday, May 29, 2023, from 12- 4 PM, at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Meet the N. Georgia bishop who hopes to heal the United Methodist Conference20h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Public cost of Atlanta’s police and fire training center to be double
10h ago

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sandy Springs mom rents theater to screen “The Little Mermaid”
12h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 shot outside Steak ’n Shake near Truist Park in Cobb
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 shot outside Steak ’n Shake near Truist Park in Cobb
8h ago

UPDATE: Two arrested after making threats to The Museum School
9h ago
The Latest

Cherry, Jim
Gilchrease, Vickie
2h ago
Newman, Barbara
2h ago
Featured

Grandson takes 93-year-old grandma to visit every U.S. national park
Braves hit home run with OutKast bobblehead night
17h ago
After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top