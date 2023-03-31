FELDMAN, Lisa



Celebration of Life for a Dynamic Soul, Lisa Feldman, of Atlanta, GA, will be Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM; Westview Cemetery. She is survived by Keaun Huggins, Jasmine Feldman, Cameron Huggins, Jill Beracki, Wendy Feldman, Raymond Poret, Barbara Huggins, and Llewellyn McGary. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.



