Feldman, Lisa

2 hours ago

FELDMAN, Lisa

Celebration of Life for a Dynamic Soul, Lisa Feldman, of Atlanta, GA, will be Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM; Westview Cemetery. She is survived by Keaun Huggins, Jasmine Feldman, Cameron Huggins, Jill Beracki, Wendy Feldman, Raymond Poret, Barbara Huggins, and Llewellyn McGary. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

