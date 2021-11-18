Faust, Susan Mclaughlin

MCLAUGHLIN FAUST, Susan Rita



Susan Rita McLaughlin Faust, 73, of Greensboro, GA, was carried in Jesus's arms into the presence of God and her family on Friday, November 5, 2021. She lost her diligent battle to Covid19. Susan was the first born daughter of the late Salvatore Russell and Virginia Ann Valentine. She was born on May 24, 1948 in Rochester, NY. She was predeceased by her parents; her grandson, Patrick Edward McLaughlin III; her adopted son, Brent Thomas; and her fur babies, Brandy and Buddy. Susan leaves behind her loving husband, Ronnie Calvin Faust; sons, Patrick Edward McLaughlin, Jr., and James "Jamie" Russell Mclaughlin (Tonya); grandchildren, Curtis Devlin McLaughlin, Jonah Russell McLaughlin, and Jacob Taylor McLaughlin; great-grandchildren, Caden McLaughlin-Jones, and Linkin Atkins; sisters, Beverly Valentine, Christia Kennedy (Calvin), and Rosemarie Valentine; nephews, Rhett Kelly Jr., Calvin Kennedy Jr., and Michael Sarvis; niece, Valerie Sarvis; a host of great nephews, nieces, and cousins; and her fur baby, Little Boy. Susan instilled her principles, beliefs, and faith into her two incredible sons, and continued passing these same values to her grand and great-grandchildren. There are no words to express her undying love and adoration for her husband, Ronnie. He was the love of her life. In her words, there nothing was too good for him. Together they built a fortress of love, values, and faith for their family, their home, and their business. Susan was such a multi-talented individual. There were few things she couldn't master. She created blueprints for homes, decorated, was an artist, a tailor, and an awesome cook and baker. She worked at Statewide Wrecker Service in Lithonia, GA, where she was also a partner. She loved, appreciated and considered each person on the Statewide staff as members of her own family. Prior to that she worked in international transportation and received numerous commendations. Susan would send cards for every occasion; sometimes just for encouragement. Her customers would get tokens of appreciation, as would those she admired for their service. She was a motherly figure, and opened her home and heart to many. She was a caregiver to her parents, sister, and others in need. She fought to ensure the rights of those incapable of caring for themselves, and would literally become their voice. She fought for their rights up to government levels. She served and supported the Voices of the Disabled. Susan was always eager to serve and represent her community and neighborhood. She one of the most selfless people you'd ever know, and was always smiling, humorous, kind, and generous. Most of all she was always working to make things better for others. God truly blessed so many lives through her wisdom, and gentle loving joyous spirit. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Funeral service information will be posted on our website as soon as made available (www.thompsonsfuneral.com)

