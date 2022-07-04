Faulkner, Mitch

ajc logo
Veteran Atlanta radio DJ Mitch Faulkner died last week of cardiac arrest, his brother Arvester Faulkner said. He was 64.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home announced. A private funeral service will be held at Saint Philip AME Church in Atlanta.

Faulkner, over the years, was heard on numerous Atlanta radio stations including jazz station 91.9/WCLK-FM, former R&B station 1570/WIGO-AM, V-103 and Kiss 104.1. He was also creative director of "The Tom Joyner Morning Show" for a time.

