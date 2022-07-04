Faulkner, Mitch

Veteran Atlanta radio DJ Mitch Faulkner died last week of cardiac arrest, his brother Arvester Faulkner said. He was 64.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home announced. A private funeral service will be held at Saint Philip AME Church in Atlanta.
Faulkner, over the years, was heard on numerous Atlanta radio stations including jazz station 91.9/WCLK-FM, former R&B station 1570/WIGO-AM, V-103 and Kiss 104.1. He was also creative director of "The Tom Joyner Morning Show" for a time.
