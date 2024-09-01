FAULKNER, Dinah



October 1, 1943 – August 16, 2024. Adored by her family and friends, Dinah Robertson Faulkner passed away peacefully on August 16, 2024. Dinah was born in Abilene, TX, in October 1943 to Willie Virginia Robertson and Watson Woodrow "Red" Robertson, where he was stationed while serving in the Army.



Although Dinah lived in Alpharetta, GA, for the past 23 years, most of Dinah's growing years were spent in Newport News, VA, a place that Dinah and her siblings always called home. Dinah graduated from Warwick High School and went on to work in healthcare administrative roles throughout her career. She retired in 2015 and was often acknowledged by co-workers and bosses for her can-do work ethic, valuing others and "doing the right thing."



Dinah's boundless love and devotion as a single mother and grandmother was a driving force in her life. Whether it was giving sound advice, lending an ear, cheering from the crowd at special events, or finding endless ways to create fun memories with her grandkids – she always made her family feel strong, celebrated and supported. She leaves behind an enduring legacy of courage and compassion that will be remembered by many for years to come.



No matter where life took her, Dinah carried family in her heart, especially the close bond she shared with her siblings. Friends of Dinah felt like family, too – just by the way she extended her kindness, attention and care. Sprinkled across her many journals and books were mottos Dinah lived by. One quote embodied her essence well, "…it is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye." - from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's The Little Prince.



Dinah is survived by her daughter, Kristine Faulkner (whom she shared with former husband, James T. Faulkner) and husband, John Marasco of Alpharetta, GA; two beloved grandchildren, Corin Marasco and Brennan Marasco; sister, Joan Eason; brothers, John Robertson and Bruce Robertson; newfound brothers, Chuck Katz and Lenny Katz with whom she began to form bonds; her cherished niece, Dora Fitzgerald; and her dearest friend, Don King.



A Celebration of Life for Dinah Robertson Faulkner will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 1:00 PM at the home of her brother, John Robertson and his husband, Don King in Newport News, VA. To honor Dinah, please consider a donation to Breast Cancer Research Foundation at bcrf.org.



