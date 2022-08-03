ajc logo
Obituaries
1 hour ago

FACKLER, Marjorie

Mrs. Marjorie "Mardrie" Fackler, 101, of LaGrange, GA passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Sunrise Huncliff Summit Assisted Living, Sandy Springs, GA.

Mrs. Fackler was born November 5, 1920 in McDonough, GA, daughter of the late Charles Whitfield Turner and May Russell Turner. She graduated from McDonough High School in 1937 and attended LaGrange College finishing in 1941. She then attended Emory University receiving a master's degree in library science and also met the love of her life, William B. Fackler, Jr. They married in 1944. In 1950 they moved to LaGrange, GA with their two sons as Dr. Fackler established his medical practice with Clark Holder Clinic. Over the next ten years Mardrie gave birth to three more children and immersed herself in the community. She was very active in First United Methodist Church of LaGrange where she taught Sunday school for many years, was an active Girl Scout leader and faithful, generous supporter of LaGrange College. She was also a long time board member of the Troup County Family and Children Services and instrumental in the establishment of West Georgia Hospice. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William Byron Fackler, Jr.; daughter, Laura Fackler; son, Russell Fackler; and sister, May Turner Engeman.

Survivors include her children, Ron Fackler, Whit Fackler (Jan), and Jane Whitmer (David); grandchildren, Keith Fackler (Michelle), Katie Ennis (Justin), Patrick Fackler (Lauren), Whit Fackler, Jr. (Rachel), Rebecca Clarkson (Tom), and W. David Whitmer (Rachel Greenberg); and great-grandchildren, Emily Fackler, Will Fackler, Maddie Fackler, Greer Ennis, Lydia Ennis, Ellie Ruth Ennis, Hattie Fackler, Cora Fackler, Drury Clarkson, Thomas Clarkson, and Charlie Clarkson.

The Celebration of Life service will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, August 13, 2022 at First United Methodist Church with Dr. Hal Brady and Dr. John Beyers officiating. The gathering of family and friends will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Laura Turner Fackler Scholarship at LaGrange College or the William and Mardrie Fackler Scholarship at LaGrange College in memory of Mrs. Marjorie "Mardrie" Fackler.

To all of us, she will be loved and remembered as the rock of our family. While Dr. Fackler was very busy looking after the community, Mardrie leaned on her well grounded faith and provided a limitless supply of patience, love, and support first to her children and then to her grandchildren. Regardless of life's circumstances, she remained the incredible example of what it means to be a family.

Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.

Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA 30240, (706) 884-8636.

