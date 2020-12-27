EVANS, Mary Kay L.



Mary Katherine Lattimore Evans was born in Fort Worth, Texas, July 28, 1923, the daughter of Judge Hal S. and Kate McKnight Lattimore. She passed away Wednesday, December 16TH, in Roswell, Georgia, where she had recently moved to be near her daughter, Robley Shirey. She had lived in Rome, Georgia, for the past 40 years.



She grew up in Fort Worth, graduating from Paschal High School in 1941. She spent one year at Sullins College, in Bristol, Virginia, then transferred to the University of Texas, where she joined Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, an organization she remained active in throughout her life.



The night she met a handsome young Aggie, Captain Robley David Evans, on a blind date, he told her he was going to marry her, and 30 days later, on March 2, 1946, he did. A survivor of the Bataan Death March, he had recently been rescued after more than three years in Japanese prison camps. They shared an extraordinarily close and happy partnership for 52 years, until his death in 1998.



An amazing communicator, Mary Kay seldom lost track of a friend, even through frequent moves during Bob's postwar hospitalizations and his 30-year career at Phillips Petroleum. She stayed in touch with her friends from Fort Worth and college as she made new friends in Shreveport, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Bartlesville, and Rome.



She loved to visit, describing herself as having been "vaccinated with a phonograph needle." She wrote beautiful letters that touched and changed the lives of the recipients, letters that have been kept, treasured, and reread as the years pass.



Mary became an integral part of every life she touched, so much so that the children of her friends and relatives kept up with her, often traveling long distances to come see her. Simply put, she cared for family and friends, making a difference in their lives by being a constant source of support and love.



Mary Kay Evans was preceded in death by her husband, her brother, Judge Hal McKnight Lattimore and his wife, Glenn Hill Lattimore. She is survived by her son, Judge David Lattimore Evans and his wife, Phyllis, of Fort Worth; her daughter, Robley Katherine Evans Shirey and her husband, John, of Roswell, Georgia; four granddaughters, Ann Katherine Evans, Katherine Elizabeth Shirey, Mary Rebecca Shirey Beckett and her husband, John, and Robley Evans Sicard and her husband, Brad; five great-grandsons: Riley Alexander Olsen, William Yates Beckett, Charlie David Sicard, Henry Seabrook Beckett, and Warren Robley Sicard; a loving extended family and countless friends.



The surviving family and friends wish to express their appreciation to Robley Shirey and her husband John who made such a difference in the quality of Mary's life since Bob's passing.



Considering the current public health crisis, a private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Atlanta Alpha Endowed Scholarship Fund c/o Zeta Foundation, 1036 S. Rangeline Road, Carmel IN, 46032, or a charity of your choice.



