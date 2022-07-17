Evans, Hubert

EVANS, Hugh



Hugh Evans, retired National Basketball Association referee, member Class of 2022 Naismith Hall of Fame, and beloved family man and friend, died July 8, 2022 at the age of 81.



Hugh, the son of Alfred Evans and Nora Elizabeth Revels was born November 8, 1940 in Squire, West Virginia and raised in Bishop, West Virginia. At the age of 15, his family moved from Bishop to Brooklyn, New York.



Hugh enrolled at Boys High School, a basketball powerhouse. As a senior, he teamed with the late Hall of Famer Connie Hawkins, Jerry Powell, and the late Billy Burwell to lead Boys High School to the 1959 City Basketball Championship. The exposure Hugh received on that team helped him win a scholarship to North Carolina A & T State University, where one of his teammates was Al Attles. Later, Hugh would be inducted into the North Carolina A & T State University Sports Hall of Fame.



In 1963, Hugh was drafted by the old St. Louis Hawks of the National Basketball League, but he chose instead to follow his boyhood dream of being a Major League Baseball player and signed with the San Francisco Giants. He spent three years as a first baseman and catcher in the Giants' minor league organization before returning to New York to become a social worker at the East Side House Settlement. Funds were sparse at House Settlement and the kids playing basketball needed a referee. He was encouraged by a friend and business partner, Congressman Edolphus Towns, to take the referee exam and become certified. Hugh did so, and joined the Sports United Brooklyn Officials Association, officiating biddy games every Saturday. The pay was $10 a game; the experience was priceless.



Hugh eventually made it to the competitive Rucker League. While attending a Mike Di Tomasso's camp to prepare for the collegiate level, he was advised by Mike: " Skip the collegiate level, you are ready for the professional level." From there, Hugh moved on to the NBA Eastern League. In 1972, the NBA called starting with a 20-game schedule. Hugh became the third African American full time referee in the NBA and the first African American to work a playoff game beyond the first round. He worked 170 playoff games, 34 finals and four All-Star games, a total of 28 seasons, and 3 years as assistant supervisor of officials.



Hugh earned many awards over the course of his stellar career. Among them are: Rucker Pro Legends Community Service Award, Lifetime Achievement Award West Virginia State Sports Hall of Fame, and the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame.



The game of golf was another of Hugh's passions and he played courses around the world. He was active in the National Negro Golf Association, Road Dogs International, and the Eagles Golf Group.



Hugh was a Christian. Before relocating back to Georgia (Sharpsburg) in 2021, he was an active member of Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was also formerly an active member of the Friendship Community Church in College Park, Georgia.



Hugh always believed "We Can Do Better" and "Be Better".



Hugh was preceded in death by his parents Mrs. Nora Elizabeth Revels and Mr. Alfred Evans, brothers, William Eddie Revels and Clarence Henry Wilson.



Memories of Hugh are cherished by his loving wife Cathy, sons Aaron Evans and Todd Evans (Richmond, Virginia), grandson Brandon Evans (Richmond, Virginia), sister Norma Jean George (Smyrna, Georgia), a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and dear friends.



Private services will be held as Hugh requested.



In honor of Hugh's Memory and in lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a charitable donation to Sisters By Choice, Inc., an organization to which Hugh was deeply committed.



Sisters By Choice, Inc. – sistersbychoice.org

