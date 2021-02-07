EUBANKS, Omer Lafayette



Omer Lafayette Eubanks M.D. age 87 of Roswell passed away peacefully on February 4, 2021. Dr. Eubanks was born on December 6, 1933 in Morgan, Georgia to Omer Lee and Edith Laverne Eubanks. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Roswell for many years where he served as a church deacon. He attended Emory University where he received his Medical Doctorate in 1958 and was a member of ATO Fraternity. He did his medical internship at the University of Oklahoma. Dr. Eubanks was a Vietnam War Veteran and served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Navy as a Naval Physician. He worked as a Resident Doctor at Crawford Long Hospital. For 50 plus years Dr. Eubanks had a Medical Family Practice in Roswell. He was Board Certified in family medicine, hospice and palliative medicine. He was also a diplomat of the American Board of Family Practice. Dr. Eubanks was a member of The American Medical Association, The Medical Association of Georgia, The Medical Association of Atlanta; The American Academy of Family Physicians and The Georgia Academy of Family Physicians. He served on the Governing Board at North Fulton Hospital for 10+ years and also as the Chairman. He made multiple medical mission trips to Mexico, Brazil and Kenya. Dr. Eubanks financially supported the Emory University School of Medicine, ATO Fraternity, American's Veterans and Shriner Hospitals for Children. Dr. Eubanks enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He and his wife, Nan enjoyed traveling the world together. He enjoyed fishing, skiing and playing with his two Black Labradors, Murphy and June. He took enjoyment in cooking and eating BBQ. Seafood was also a favorite especially Oysters, Shrimp and Lobster. Dr. Eubanks was preceded in death by his parents, Omer Lee and Edith Laverne Eubanks and step-son, Robert Alan Westbrook. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nan Eubanks; children, Omer Lafayette Eubanks III and wife, Joy, Karen Eubanks Tirado, Michael Wayne Eubanks and wife, Mary, Darrell Thomas Eubanks and wife, Kim, Kenneth Westbrook, Julie Westbrook Shelton and husband, Rusty, Amy Westbrook Benes and husband, Dave; 14 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren; brother, Tommy Eubanks and wife, Judy; sister, Carol Eubanks McDonald and husband, Rucker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emory School of Medicine or First Baptist Church of Roswell in Dr. Eubanks memory. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 1:00PM at First Baptist Church of Roswell. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery.



