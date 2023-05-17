X

Etheridge, Bobby

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ETHERIDGE, Bobby Joe Ward

Bobby Joe Ward Etheridge, age 80, of Atlanta, passed away on May 12, 2023. He was born on May 1, 1943 to the late Joe Ethridge and the late Katie Milam Ethridge. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Constance Moon Etheridge; his brothers, the late George Etheridge and the late Jerry Etheridge.

Surviving are son, Bobby Joe Etheridge, Jr.; daughter, Debbie Etheridge Milligan; sister, Louise Strothers; brothers, Robert Etheridge, David Etheridge, Marvin Etheridge, and Michael Etheridge; 4 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 18 at 11:00 AM at Hillandale Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Tracy Puckett officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate.cancer.org/ or call 1(800)227-2345.

Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com, Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc.

760 Highway 11 SE

Monroe, GA

30655

https://www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller

Voters send Georgia House election to a runoff between 2 Democrats3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Court lifts ‘disaffiliation’ vote ‘pause’ on UMC North Georgia Churches
6h ago

‘Keep your hands up!’: Police release footage of Midtown shooting suspect’s arrest
6h ago

‘The child was being starved to death’: Griffin couple arrested in abuse case
8h ago

‘The child was being starved to death’: Griffin couple arrested in abuse case
8h ago

Georgia House panel reviewing bill to hike legislator pensions 50%
10h ago
The Latest

Neely, Frank
Nicholls, Charles
1h ago
Sullivan, James
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Matthew Borkoski Photography

Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
18h ago
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top