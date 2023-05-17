ETHERIDGE, Bobby Joe Ward



Bobby Joe Ward Etheridge, age 80, of Atlanta, passed away on May 12, 2023. He was born on May 1, 1943 to the late Joe Ethridge and the late Katie Milam Ethridge. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Constance Moon Etheridge; his brothers, the late George Etheridge and the late Jerry Etheridge.



Surviving are son, Bobby Joe Etheridge, Jr.; daughter, Debbie Etheridge Milligan; sister, Louise Strothers; brothers, Robert Etheridge, David Etheridge, Marvin Etheridge, and Michael Etheridge; 4 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 18 at 11:00 AM at Hillandale Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Tracy Puckett officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate.cancer.org/ or call 1(800)227-2345.



