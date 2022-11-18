ERICKSON (STAVROS), Theodora "Teddy"



Theodora "Teddy" Erickson, 86, of Decatur, Georgia passed away in the late night hours of Monday, October 17, 2022.



Preceded in death by her brother, Pano Stavros; and sister, Katherine Jones. Theodora was born October 24, 1935, in Kankakee, Illinois, daughter of the late George Stavros and Mabel Stavros Ferlis. She was a lifelong member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Theodora retired in 2008, having worked in human resources and was an administrative assistant for Devry Institute and Harmony Properties.



She enjoyed life and loved to spend time with her two children, two grandchildren, and her dog, Suzy. Her favorite pastimes included arts and crafts, and gardening.



She leaves behind her daughter, Tracy Erickson Salter; son-in-law, Robert Salter; son, Jeffrey Alan Erickson; daughter-in-law, April Rose Erickson; granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Erickson; and grandson, Robert Arturo Erickson.



Theodora's wish was to be cremated and interred at the Decatur Cemetery. Burial service will be Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11 AM. Theodora's family invites friends to attend and share stories about Theodora.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a local pet rescue.

