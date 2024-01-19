Obituaries

Elmore, Clinton

ELMORE, Clinton Russa

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Clinton Russa Elmore will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 25 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30312. His body will lie instate at 10:00 AM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. On Friday, public viewing will be held from 1 - 4:30 PM. Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Ceremony (Private) starting at 5:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW (corner of Cascade Rd., near I-285), 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

