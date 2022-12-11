Ellis, James

ELLIS, Jr., James "Jim" Wesley



James "Jim" Wesley Ellis Jr., age 90, of Duluth, Georgia, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 9, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.



Funeral services for Jim will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at Johns Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Shaun King and Rev. David White officiating. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory.



Jim was born January 5, 1932, in Atlanta, GA, to the late James Wesley Ellis and the late Elizabeth Freeman Ellis; also preceding James in death was his cherished sons, William Gregory Ellis and James "Jimmy" Edward Ellis; sisters, Ann Hayes and Betty Turner.



Jim was a faithful member of Johns Creek Baptist Church for over 15 years where both he and Billie where very active in Sunday school. Jim enjoyed golf, tennis and fishing. Times dearest to Jim were trips to Vero Beach with his family where he enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Ellis was known for his generosity, his concept of giving back is something that he and Billie instilled in their children and it now has carried on from generation to generation to become part of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group DNA. Through the Jim and Billie Ellis Foundation, the company has donated over 50 million dollars to local organizations. He and Billie's leadership has inspired their children and the company's employees to give back to the community.



Struggling to make something out of limited resources is not foreign to Mr. Ellis. When he was 10 years old, he and his family moved to the Atlanta Prison Farm property. His father was the foreman of the prison farm and his grandfather was the superintendent. Growing up, Mr. Ellis worked on a farm, had a milk and paper route, did construction, ran a concessions business at Grant Park, and ran a laundry route. By the time he completed West Georgia College and Georgia State University in 1957 with a BBA in general management, he had worked as a prison guard and foreman, sold insurance, IBM Machines and real estate, and held various other jobs to work his way through college. After returning from serving two years in the U.S. Army, Mr. Ellis held a variety of jobs until he found his place in the automobile business with General Motors in 1960. In 1970, Jim Ellis and his wife Billie had an opportunity to establish their very own automobile dealership. They took the biggest financial plunge of their lives, sold several of their assets, used all of their savings, cashed in Billie's retirement fund from over 15 years at Georgia Tech, and borrowed the balance to begin Jim Ellis Volkswagen in 1971.



What began as a significant business risk turned into a growing and thriving business for the Ellis family over the years to follow. As a result, the Ellis family has been able to offer employment to thousands of Atlantans over the years and provide a business for future generations of the Ellis family to grow into and eventually manage.



Jim is survived by the love of his life of 69 years, Billie Sammons Ellis; cherished daughters, Karen Ellis Black and Kristi Ellis Cohron; beloved grandchildren, Stacey Ellis Hodges and husband Gregory; Brooke Ellis Gatlin and husband, James, James Wesley Ellis III and wife, Monica, Taylor Elizabeth Cohron, Trey Ellis Cohron; Tara Keltner and husband, Jason, Sheyanne Navarro and husband, Scott, Caroline Cohron; daughter-in-law, Glynnell Ellis; sister-in-law, Patricia Johnson; great-grandchildren, Ivie Ellis Gatlin, Tyler Gregory Gatlin, Ellen Grace Hodges, Andrew Davis Hodges, Asher Jacob Ellis, James Ryland Ellis, Camden Grant Ellis; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and such dear and close friends.



The family would like to contribute a gratitude of love and thankfulness for the care of Jim to Wendy Agbemashior, Jocely, Edetson, Georgia Mensah, Delphine Kedze, Sarah Johnnie and Lisa Aigbe.



In lieu of flowers, Jim's specific requests were that contributions be made to Atlanta Mission, https://atlantamission.org/ways-to-give/ or Norcross Cooperative Ministries, or https://www.ourncm.org, Eagle Ranch, https://eagleranch.org, in honor of James "Jim" Wesley Ellis Jr.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.



