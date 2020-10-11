ELLIOTT, Harry King Harry King Elliott of Indian Harbour Beach, Fl. went to his heavenly home on October 5, 2020, the day after reaching his 92nd birthday. He succumbed to heart failure at home surrounded by family, and left this world peacefully. King was born in Athens Tennessee and graduated with a BA from college at Toccoa Falls Georgia in 1951. In the early 1960's, King was News Director at WSB radio in Atlanta, Ga. He got his first taste of broadcasting in the fifth grade working on a school project which led him to pursue a career in communication and public relations. With a newsman's intuition he was at the right place at the right time and obtained an interview with astronaut John Glenn following his return from the historical first space orbit. During his career he interviewed many Civil Rights leaders whom he admired such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., right along with those opposing civil rights, such as Gov. Lester Maddox. He covered multiple political events including presidential conventions interviewing presidential and vice-presidential candidates such as Hubert Humphrey. Some of the saddest events occurring during his news career were the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and the tragic plane crash of the Air France flight departing from Orly airport France. Lost were the lives of 106 patrons from the Atlanta art community. Some highlights of his career include flying with the Blue Angels, interviewing celebrities such as Jane Mansfield, Barbara Eden, the Beatles and others. While at WSB he received numerous station and individual awards for excellence in news programming. He was a member of Sigma Delta Chi. national journalism society. Following his career in broadcasting he became Public Information Director for Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority in 1966. He was responsible for development and implementation of a complete public information program and worked with the media and public giving speeches and trade shows. He was the third MARTA employee and was part of the team that implemented the project. He moved from Atlanta to Miami in 1977 became public information officer for Metrorail - Miami Dade Rapid Transit Authority. He was a member of the Miami ski club and enjoyed many skiing trips throughout the US and Canada. After seven months in Miami he bought his first of four sail boats. He spent many happy days sailing Biscayne Bay, the south Florida waters and the Caribbean. He participated in many regattas in Miami and the Florida Keys enjoying the challenges of racing. He travelled the world, especially enjoyed cruises and river cruises. He retired to the Space Coast which he referred to as paradise, enjoying all the offerings such as dinner clubs, theater and jazz music. King was preceded in death by his daughter, Elisabeth Elliott Chellew. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Betty) Stearns Elliott and his children Stephen Elliott, Deborah Elliott Britton, and Janice Elliott from his first marriage to Frances Cairnes Elliott and stepsons Robert Liebler (Marsha), Edward Liebler (Vilma), Michael Liebler (Linda) and Matthew Liebler (Jennifer). He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, 10 AM, at St John's Episcopal Church garden, 610 Young St., Eau Galle, Fl. An internment service will be held at the gravesite at Florida Memorial Gardens, 5950 US Highway 1, Rockledge, Fl. Check the website dignitymemorial.com for details. Please observe Covid-19 precautions. In lieu of flowers donation may be made in the memory of King Elliott to Toccoa Falls College King received much love, guidance and support from the school. TFC, 107 Kincaid Dr., Toccoa Falls, GA, 30598. Website is tfc.edu

