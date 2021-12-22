Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Eisenstein, Bernie

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

EISENSTEIN, Bernie

Bernie Eisenstein died December 20, 2021 in Atlanta. He was born June 20, 1946 in Vancouver, B.C. to Marion and Israel Eisenstein. Bernie graduated from the British Columbia Institute of Technology and completed the course in the Hotel and Restaurant Management at Cornell University. He worked in Montreal at The Queen Elizabeth Hotel and at the Dan Hotel in Israel.

Bernie moved to Atlanta in 1971 to manage the Spaghetti Emporium in Underground Atlanta and enjoyed a successful career in the restaurant and food distribution business.

He made many contributions to his community. Most noteworthy was his volunteer service as Deputy Sheriff in both Cobb and Fulton counties. At the top of his volunteer accomplishment was the founding and implementation of a holiday party for Atlanta's Special Citizens for almost 50 years.

Bernie leaves his wife, Susan, his children Steven (Lynne), Caren (Eric Adler), and Richard (Diane), six grandchildren (Seth, Elly, Marin, Stella and Jacob Adler and Zoe Eisenstein) and his brother, Nathan of Victoria, B.C. He was a member of Temple Sinai, the Jewish Community Center and North Atlanta Men's Club. Private funeral services will take place Thursday, December 23 at 10:30 AM and may be viewed via Zoom (link at www.DresslerJewishFunerals.com). Donations in Bernie's memory may be made to Temple Sinai or the charity of one's choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

http://www.jewishfuneralcare.com/index.html?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Chaffin, Curtis
2h ago
Purdy, Alicia
2h ago
Walker, Iris
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top