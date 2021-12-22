EISENSTEIN, Bernie



Bernie Eisenstein died December 20, 2021 in Atlanta. He was born June 20, 1946 in Vancouver, B.C. to Marion and Israel Eisenstein. Bernie graduated from the British Columbia Institute of Technology and completed the course in the Hotel and Restaurant Management at Cornell University. He worked in Montreal at The Queen Elizabeth Hotel and at the Dan Hotel in Israel.



Bernie moved to Atlanta in 1971 to manage the Spaghetti Emporium in Underground Atlanta and enjoyed a successful career in the restaurant and food distribution business.



He made many contributions to his community. Most noteworthy was his volunteer service as Deputy Sheriff in both Cobb and Fulton counties. At the top of his volunteer accomplishment was the founding and implementation of a holiday party for Atlanta's Special Citizens for almost 50 years.



Bernie leaves his wife, Susan, his children Steven (Lynne), Caren (Eric Adler), and Richard (Diane), six grandchildren (Seth, Elly, Marin, Stella and Jacob Adler and Zoe Eisenstein) and his brother, Nathan of Victoria, B.C. He was a member of Temple Sinai, the Jewish Community Center and North Atlanta Men's Club. Private funeral services will take place Thursday, December 23 at 10:30 AM and may be viewed via Zoom (link at www.DresslerJewishFunerals.com). Donations in Bernie's memory may be made to Temple Sinai or the charity of one's choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.

