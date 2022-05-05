EDWARDS, Mary



Mary Edwards passed away on May 2, in the family home surrounded by love. Born on July 19th, 1927 she lived in Atlanta her entire life and was the quintessential southern lady.



Mary had a childhood filled with music, sports, family, and friends. Her father, William Stokely Northcutt was Fulton County Attorney for 35 years. Her beloved brother Joseph Northcutt was an Army Ranger in WWII. After earning a Purple Heart in Normandy, Joe was killed in action at the Battle of the Bulge on Christmas Day, 1944. Joe was her best friend and Mary remained a proud patriot throughout her life.



Mary attended the University of Georgia and graduated with her bachelor of arts in 1948. While at the University, she met the love of her life, Bob Edwards. They were married in 1947. Bob practiced law while Mary devoted her life to serving family and friends. They were actively involved in church, community, and in Project Concern International. Bob and Mary loved people and together created a welcoming home touching many lives with joy and encouragement. Bob passed away in February of 2000.



Mary is survived by daughters, Pamela Edwards Sharpe and Dr. Katherine Edwards Volatile, and son- in-laws Kenneth Sharpe, Dr. Leon Ellston, and Dr. William Gordon.



She is also survived by her grandchildren Stokely Volatile, Ryan Volatile, and Kate Volatile and grand daughters-in-law Lucia Cesio and Katie Cooper. Her children Claudia Gordon and Robert Edwards Jr. preceded Mary in death.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 6th at 10 AM at Kingsbridge Retirement home in Atlanta, Georgia.



