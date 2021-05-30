ECKLES, Elisabeth



Elisabeth Schultz Eckles, retired Director Global Claims at The Coca-Cola Company, passed away peacefully in her Roswell, GA home on May 25, 2021 from complications due to cancer. She was 74.



Ms. Eckles rose from a marketing major at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge to become Director Global Claims for The Coca-Cola Company. Her career began as a math teacher in Savannah, GA, then as an Assistant Buyer for Saks in Atlanta, followed by claims adjuster at Wausau Insurance Companies, then by her recruitment into The Coca-Cola Company. Her responsibilities evolved, advancing from Claims Specialist, to Claims Management Analyst, to Claims Manager, and then in 2002 to Director Global Claims. Over her career, she interacted with every aspect of The Coca-Cola Company's business and traveled the world managing their most complex claims. Regionally, nationally, and globally, Elisabeth was a respected expert and much-loved figure in the insurance industry.



Ms. Eckles was born on September 17, 1946 in Tallassee, AL, to E. Fred Schultz Jr., an agronomist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Elisabeth Cornelia Greer, a homemaker. She grew up in Auburn, then moved to New Orleans while in the sixth grade. There she began her lifelong appreciation of its celebratory lifestyle including fine food, joyous music, and the power of dressing well as self-expression.



At The Coca-Cola Company, Ms. Eckles happily accepted the nickname "Fancy" for her taste in clothes, jewelry, and an endless selection of shoes. Every day was an opportunity to display good grooming and high style, to eat well, and to enjoy the company of everyone in her presence. She impressed all with her wit, memory, intelligence, extraordinary competence, and spirit of adventure, as well as with her always-tasteful self-presentation.



Ms. Eckles achievements came despite fighting cancers that appeared when she was in her 20's. In recent years this necessitated the need to work remotely, along with undertaking multiple experimental chemotherapy clinical trials requiring monthly trips to Houston.



Ms. Eckles always told friends who were stepping back from full-time work, "I'll know it's time to retire when I lose the will to accessorize." Her retirement came at the end of March, 2021.



She is survived by her husband, Tim, and her brother E. Fred Schultz, of Los Angeles, CA.



