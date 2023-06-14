EBERBACH, Patrick



Patrick Charles Eberbach, age 50, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2023, at his residence in Alpharetta, Georgia. Patrick was born on July 1, 1972, in the city of St. Paul, Minnesota, to his parents Charles Eberbach and Joyce Scott. He graduated from Rosemount High School in 1990, after which he earned his civil engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison.



Patrick was employed with Crown Castle for 27 years of service, Pat entered the wireless industry supporting a wireless build in Minnesota, Hawaii, Brazil, and was an Asset & Engineering Manager, assisted in Puerto Rico, District Program Manager, Service Delivery Emerging Technology team lead, and most recently the Senior Manager for the Dish 5G Program as well as many others. He was grateful for his work and the opportunity to serve his community.



In 1997, Patrick met the love of his life Vanessa in Hawaii and they wed in May 2000, going on to adopt their children Marissa Diana, and Daniel Patrick in 2004. Patrick enjoyed being a part of the children's sports activities like swimming and basketball. They were the light of his life. He loved his family and they took many vacations together always playing cards at the restaurants and he tried to beat everyone but we let him win, sometimes.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rev. Fred and Wilhelmine Eberbach, Harry and Betty Scott; and uncles, Robert and Ronald Scott.



Patrick was a devoted family man and is survived by his father, Charles (Liz) Eberbach; his mother, Joyce Scott (Tom) Van Thomme; wife, Vanessa Milner Eberbach; and children, Marissa Diana Eberbach, Daniel Patrick Eberbach; his sisters, Stephanie Eberbach (John) McDonnell, Ann (Mike) Shore, Valerie Kelley, Nacole (Dave) Moritz; and his brother, Jason (Susan) Van Thomme; his nieces, Julia (Landon) Kudrna, Miley Marie Charles, Bella Moritz, Paige Van Thomme; and his nephews, Aidan Bueno, Brody Moritz; great-nephew, Jaxton Kudrna; his mother-in-law, Monica Milner; his father-in-law, Jim (Lois) Milner; and his sister-in-law, Veronica (Timmy) Bueno.



Patrick was a humble man of faith and an active member of Christ the Shepherd Church for 15 years. He was on the property's team and played on the church's basketball leagues. During this time Patrick and Vanessa were on the first outreach mission trip to Guatemala. They successfully built two homes while there.



He was a lover of sports, including playing tennis, golf and basketball. Patrick was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and was admired by his community for his generosity.



Patrick's service will be held July 1, 11 AM at Christ the Shepherd church at 4655 Webb Bridge Rd. Alpharetta, GA.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faithlife Ministries in memory of Patrick's life, a testament to his compassion and spreading the gospel worldwide. www.faithlifeministries.net/get-involved



We have peace knowing Patrick has reach the fullness of victory in the loving arms of Jesus.



"If then you have been raised in Christ, seek the things that are above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God."



- Colossians 3:1 ESV





